AUBURN — August came to town and was there to greet the girls golf teams from East Noble, Garrett and DeKalb in a Aug. 21 match.
All three teams had to deal with excessive heat along with the Bridgewater course and were able to soldier through in their three-way match.
With four players breaking 50, DeKalb came out on top with a score of 175 to 219 for the Knights and 234 for the Railroaders.
Paige Williams of DeKalb was the medalist with a 39 and Sophie Pfister shot 42. Jadan Tompkins had a 45, Grace Pfister shot a 49, and Kaitlin Traylor shot 55.
Lily Oburn topped East Noble with a 46 and McKenna Strohm shot a 53.
Emma Raatz and Nora Laur both shot 60s for East Noble and Kendall Belschner had a 65.
Garrett was led by a 52 from Emmah Moody and a 55 from Abbi Werling.
Moody birdied the eighth hole for her first birdie of the season. Werling had two pars.
Garrett’s score was also one of its best for nine holes. Other Railroader scores were Sydney Suelzer with a 61, Brenna Orth with a 66 and Tori Hug with a 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.