INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for its 83rd Recruit Academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. The website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. (EST) Sunday, March 27, 2022. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 83rd Recruit Academy.
The first 200 applicants to successfully pass all phases of the application process — physical ability test, written examination, oral interview, polygraph examination and background Investigation — will be reviewed by the superintendent for consideration of employment.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State trooper include:
• Must be a United States citizen;
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. Appointment date is December 15, 2022;
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes;
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile;
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the superintendent; and
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
The current starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Effective July 1, 2022, an approved budget will increase the trooper pay matrix. This will impact the trooper trainee with a proposed increase to $45,000 and first-year trooper salary, proposed to increase to $51,000.
Recruits of the 83rd Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.
Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service
Current law enforcement officers
Current law enforcement officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit, full-time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, will be assigned to the district where they currently reside.
Current out of state law enforcement officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit, full-time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, may be afforded their district of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.
Physical Ability Test
Applicants are required to pass the ILEA exit standards to proceed in the selection process: 16-inch vertical jump, 29 or more sit-ups in one minute, 71-second 300-meter run, 25 push-ups, a 1-1/2 mile run in 16 minutes, 28 seconds.
Physical ability testing dates will be conducted at these times at the following locations: Friday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., Plainfield; Saturday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m., South Bend; Saturday, Feb. 5, 8 a.m., Orleans; Friday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m., Plainfield; Saturday, March 12, 8 a.m., South Bend; Saturday, March 26, 8 a.m., Orleans; and Friday, April 1, 1 p.m., Plainfield.
Applicants are afforded the opportunity to attend additional PAT dates to improve current scores or achieve a passing score. Additional information regarding the PAT can be found online at in.gov/isp/2880.htm.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.
