Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these events:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 118 N. Cowen St.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken at 5 p.m. while food lasts Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment. There will be a cruise-in car show.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment.
