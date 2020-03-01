ASHLEY — A Garrett man has been charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony, after allegedly making a bomb threat to his former place of employment, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Jonathan A. Laflash, age not available, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was taken into custody by police around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department states that Laflash, an ex-employee of Bostwick-Braun in Ashley, allegedly "communicated a bomb threat to a current employee on early Sunday morning, March 1.
"The threat was communicated via Facebook and was removed by Laflash prior to law enforcement making contact with him," police said in the news release.
Indiana State Police provided a bomb team to check the factory premises. The business is open for normal business operations, police said.
