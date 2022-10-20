GARRETT — Plans to fix drainage issues on North Randolph Street drew contention at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works.
Chronic flooding has occurred in houses, yards and garages along the north side of the field on east side of the North Randolph Street.
In May, the board decided to only install tile along the city’s alley and not on private property owned by Custer Farms Inc. A plan submitted by city engineers through Apex Consulting and Surveying estimated the cost to finish the remainder of the project to be around $95,000 using city forces to handle the labor.
Curt Custer of Custer Farms Inc. appeared before the board Tuesday to seek the city’s help in installing an 18-inch drain to relieve the problem.
Custer said all of the top soil along the northwest corner of his field has been “rinsed clear down the hill.”
He said the problem began when the county vacated the Harvey Moody Drain in 2007, leaving his 15-acre square with “zero drainage.
“I can’t drain it — and it’s not our fault. It drained up until 2007. We farmed that thing for 30 years. There’s nowhere for it to go,” Custer said of the standing water. “Now, it’s formed almost a wetlands — it won’t grow (crops) because its saturated with water, so it needs to be fixed, not only for us but for the city. I am willing to put the tile into our field, but I need something to hook it into,” Custer said.
“The (Apex) proposal was to run a tile down along the north side of our fence row by Iron Horse Crossing to the golf course, and then across the field into a big open tile. The biggest thing is that I keep getting hounded by the city — and by (City Planner Milton Otero) to sell that property” to develop needed apartments and senior housing.
According to minutes obtained by Otero from a June 2007 public hearing of the DeKalb County Drainage Board, the Harvey Moody Drain was vacated on this property per the request of the Custer Family. The document goes back to then DeKalb County Surveyor Brad Blevins, Otero added.
“I have no idea about that. We have nowhere to drain it to. It makes no sense. Why would we do that?” Custer asked. “If that field drained, we could refill that whole northwest corner with topsoil and farm all that, and those people wouldn’t have their garages and everything flooded like they still have.”
Earlier this year, the city handled part of the drainage problem and the homeowners along the north side helped, excluding the portion owned by Custer Farms, according to the board’s decision made in May.
“It’s a longer run,” responded board member Dave Demske when Custer asked why that section was omitted.
“Of course it’s a longer run. You have to get it over to that tile,” said Custer.
“It’s tax dollar money,” Demske said of the cost.
“I am willing to put in my share of it. We are going to hook tile into it and re-tile the field so that we possibly can. Do you want apartments? Do you want senior living? I’ve got to drain it.
“And I can’t ‘imaginary’ drain it, and I’m not going to put $95,000 into it,” Custer said.
“The only thing we would do is provide you access to the Carper Drain and through the golf course,” said Demske who owns Garrett Country Club. “You would have to provide all the pipe and everything,”
“But we used to have that,” Custer argued. “Then it was cut off.“
“That’s a county issue. That’s the one that has the drainage board, correct?” Demske asked.
“I don’t care, it can sit there — build a big swamp. You guys don’t seem to care — I don’t care. If you want to work together, that’s great. If you don’t, it doesn’t bother me one bit,” Custer said.
“We will discuss this,” Mayor Todd Fiandt said as Custer gathered his coat and left the meeting in the council chamber.
Following the meeting, city leaders said alternate plans and costs need to be found to alleviate the problem in order to come up with a reasonable cost-sharing plan with Custer Farms.
The 2021 Community Crossing matching grant round 2 is near completion, and once all pay apps are verified, the process will begin to close out the grant, Otero said.
During a recent walk-through with the Indiana Department of Transportation, four different areas of the Judy Morrill Sidewalk Beautification Project along South Randolph Street were determined to be higher than the 2% maximum slope ratio. The Board of Works agreed to retain $15,000 of the $132,882 total invoices from M&F Construction for the project until the corrections are made in the spring. The INDOT permit is good until November 2023.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 143 calls for service between Oct. 3-16. There were 36 traffic warnings and 12 traffic tickets issued. Three property damage accidents were reported, two traffic arrest on alcohol arrest and three miscellaneous arrests were made. His report showed 33 business checks were made during the period.
The board approved a quote for two 2023 pick-up trucks for the police department not to exceed $100,897, including three trade-in vehicles.
Two officer candidates have been offered intent to hire pending PERF qualifications, Kline added. Officer Duane Days will be leaving at the end of the month to join the Auburn Police Department. A mobile traffic sign has been ordered with a 2-3-month delivery date. A second vehicle for the department from Yoder Ford has not yet arrived.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported four violations issued between Oct. 4-17. There were four abates complied, three abates sent to City Hall for billing, two certified letters sent and two third-offense letters sent to City Hall. Her report showed 1,167 abates served so far this year.
An appeal by Jonathan Carpenter of 201 E. Houston St. regarding a $100 violation fine was denied as Carpenter did not appear at the hearing after a second opportunity was offered to him.
Electric Department Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported a new vac trailer was received on Oct. 7.
Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported winterizing and flushing of hydrants is complete.
Workers are preparing for winter operations at the street barn, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Salt spreaders will be installed on trucks, mowers will be moved out, and service on snow blowers is underway. Crews will be removing downtown bike racks and flower planters for winter.
The slab and sidewalks are completed and backfilled for the pocket park at the former Torco site on South Randolph Street. The pavilion structure has been received and will be assembled as weather permits, he added.
The concrete walls for the salt barn have installed and the floor completed with the rest of the structure set for the second week of November.
