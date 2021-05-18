Garrett to present '13: The Musical'

GARRETT — Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School music and drama departments will present “13: The Musical” Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Garrett Performing Arts Center.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets will be available at Door 10 one hour prior to each performance.
“13” made its Broadway debut in 2008 and was the first musical to feature an entire cast of teenagers. Jason Robert Brown wrote the music and lyrics, while Dan Elish and Robert Horn wrote the book.
New York City native Evan Goldman (played by Donovan Carmichael) just just about to turn 13 when his parents decide to get divorced and his mom uproots him and moves to a small, rural town in Appleton, Indiana.
There, Evan meets Patrice (played by Kathleen Suelzer) and the two quickly become friends. As school begins, Evan discovers Patrice is not very well-liked by the “popular crowd” — played by Micah Carlson, Coleton Jones, Cayleb McGuire, Christian Fast, Logan Griffith, Ethan Sprunger, Grace Weller, Kelsie Emenhiser, Alyssa Martin, Madison Carmichael, Tori Perkins, Olivia Myers, Courtney Barse.
Evan struggles between trying to fit in and being a good friend. In addition, Patrice’s best friend, Archie (played by Jackson Hedrick) has pressured Evan into getting him a date with the beautiful and popular Kendra (played by Katie Blessinger), who is the girlfriend of star quarterback Brett (Evan Dapp).
Chaos ensues and Lucy (Layna Miller), Kendra’s jealous “BFF,” tries to destroy Evan and Kendra by spreading lies and rumors. Evan eventually discovers that real, true friendship is much more valuable than “popularity.”
The cast and crew consists of 20 Garrett High School and 19 Garrett Middle School students and a special guest from the Garrett-Keyser-Butler faculty. The musical is directed by Kelly Gomes and Jen Ponko.
Spectators are asked to observe GKB COVID-19 policy. Masks must be worn by audience members as they enter and move about the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.