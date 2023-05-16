GARRETT — Garrett High School underclassmen were recognized for attitude, effort and character during an academic celebration in the Performing Arts Center Friday morning.
The Academic Dream Team award was presented to the top two students in each of the classes. They include juniors Teagan Koble and Kelsey Bergman, sophomores Adam Burns and Tyler Vogel and freshmen Abigail Thomas and Sarah DePew.
Dozens of students were recognized as members of student council, National Honor Society, Athletic Leadership Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, Cyber Patriots, Sources of Strength, Salty Surveyors, environmental club, DeKalb’s VOICE, Shotgun Sports and Bowling Club.
Department chair awards were presented in a variety of categories.
• Most improved student. This student has shown continuous improvement within the course. Improvement can be within academic achievement and other important student success skills such as attendance, time management, organization, study skills and participation.
Recipients include: Addison Hanna (math), Ramon Sierra (science), Mason Balzer (language arts), Seth Grall (social studies), Brianna Napier (physical education), Alex Custer (CTE), Tabor Riff (Career Development Program), Kameron Baker (fine arts) and Kylie Kretler (ICC).
• The studious award. This award honors a student who takes ownership of their learning and is focused on academics. They are engaged and actively participating in class.
Recipients include: Katelyn Joseph (math), Kelsey Bergman (science), Jessica Thrush (language arts), Ashley Vanderbosch (social studies), Caleb Lemen (physical education), Katelyn Hoover (CTE), David Kueber (CDP), Teagan Koble (fine arts) and Deziree Arnett (ICC).
• The grit award, awarded to the hardest working student, recognizes the student that exhibits extraordinary work ethic among their peers. This student has taken on the challenge to overcome any barriers by displaying perseverance and rising above difficulties and focusing on overall growth and success.
Recipients include: Elizabeth Raymond (math), Annie Decker (science), Stella Mix (language arts), Nathan Presswood (social studies), Jackson Endsley (physical education), Rebecca Yarian (CTE), Alexa Sierra (CDP), Lemon Castillo (fine arts) and Connor Brown (ICC).
• Student leadership award. This student represents the quality skills of an effective leader. Student leadership award recipients have established themselves as a leader through their participation both in and out of school extra-curricular activities. Students also displayed leadership skills by positively influencing their peers through positive behaviors in and out of the classroom.
Recipients include: Kyana Martinez (math), Gavin Weller (science), Jamielee Gael (language arts), Landon Best (social studies), Sarah DePew (physical education), Allie Leman (CTE), Wyatt Kirby (CDP), Cayleb McGuire (fine arts) and Natalie Springer (ICC).
• Character award. This award focuses on the character development of students. This student shows exceptional characteristics such as trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. The recipient of the character award goes to the student that can always be trusted to do the right thing even in the most difficult situations. The student is positive and kind to their peers and educators.
Recipients include: Emma Loeffler (math), Ryan Kochendorfer (science), Joley Stupeck (language arts), Makaelyn Ellison (social studies), Camden Masek (physical education), Sadie Ehret (CTE), Joshua Hogle (CDP), Andrew Kelham (fine arts) and Chase Nickels (ICC).
• The above and beyond award honors the student that has gone the extra mile to achieve their goals. This student takes full advantage of the vast opportunities available while participating in high school courses. They see the value in dual credit, dual enrollment, guest speakers, field trips, internship opportunities, and more. Students are willing to push themselves to take on new challenges. This student has used their summers to the fullest through course work, volunteer service or work experience.
Recipients are: Gabe Armstrong (math), Camdyn Woods (science), Emma Moody (language arts), Abigail Thomas (social studies), Adelynn Work (physical education), Aiden Orth (CTE), Apollo Slaughter (CDP), Christian Fast (fine arts) and Adalyn Custer (ICC).
• Underclassman of the year is awarded to a freshman, sophomore and junior that demonstrates the successful qualities of being a successful student. We encourage that not only academics be taken into consideration but overall study skills, school participation, and positive behaviors be considered.
Recipients are: math — Bailey Hedges (9), Apollo Slaughter (10) and Jean Allen (11); science — Christian Kirby (9), Cameron Rowe (10) and Christian Scott (11); language arts —Abigail Thomas (9), Camdyn Woods (10) and Lily Gould (11); social studies — Sarah Depew (9), Adam Burns (10) and Ryan Conkle (11); physical education: Ashley Vanderbosch (9), Carter Demske (10) and James Orick-Maurer (11); CTE —Tatum Lockhart (9), Madison Freeze (10) and Drayton Myers (11); career development program —Jackson Endsley (9), Jonathon Richie (10) and Blake Sheets (11); fine arts — Hailee Ash (9), Abby Carlson (10) and Braden Koble (11): and ICC — Christian Fast (9), Adalynn Reinoehl (10) and Gabrielle McDowell (11).
Academic team coaches David Stevens (math), Dustin Sewelin (science), Bill Thomas (social studies), Jennifer Fast (spelling and state-qualifying fine arts team) and Jonelle Furnish (coach of the state champion English team), introduced team members in grades 9-11.
Ann Lewis of the Garrett Alpha Chi Chapter of Tri Kappa Sorority presented the annual junior awards for excellence in art, music and science selected by department leaders for their subject area. Recipients include Teagan Koble (art), Braden Koble (music) and Gavin Weller (science).
A scholarship and awards program for seniors will be Thursday, May 25 at 1 p.m. in the Paul Bateman Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.