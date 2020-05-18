GARRETT — American Legion Post 178 of Garrett has postponed its annual Memorial Day service to honor all veterans until the fall, due to COVID-19 guidelines, according to Commander Larry Funk.
On Monday, the American Legion color guard will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. with Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7, north of S.R. 8.
The color guard will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett, followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
