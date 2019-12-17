Chris Worth to sing
at Legion Friday
GARRETT — The Garrett American Legion, 515 W. Fifth Ave., will feature singer Chris Worth Friday from 8-11 p.m.
The event is open to the public. There is a $5 cover charge.
For more information, visit garrettamericanlegion.com.
Eagles offering free jukebox night
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., is offering a free jukebox night from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Christmas Eve service planned
GARRETT — The Garrett First Baptist Church, 1357 S. Randolph St., will host its Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
The community is invited to attend.
Garrett Class of 1962 meets
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Alumni Class of 1962 met Dec. 4 at the home of Connie Menzie.
Guests were Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz, Mary (Smith) Overmeyer, Donna (Short) Morris, Kathy (Buckles) Refner, Sheri (Miller) Rollins, Ginny (Leech) Kelham, Karen (Wade) Hathaway, Beverly (Thomson) Blust and Kay (Reed) McNall.
There will be no luncheon in January.
To our readers:
Have information about an event you want to share? Send it to garrettclipper@kpcmedia.com by noon Friday.
