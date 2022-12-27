GARRETT — Dec. 19 marked the final meeting for two outgoing Garrett school board members.
President Tami Best and vice president Larry Getts were recognized at their final meeting. Each was presented with a gift from the school district and kudos from fellow board members for their commitment making Garrett schools great.
“My dad would often say a person’s level of gratitude directly correlates to their expectations,” Best recalled.
“After interviewing with the board six years ago, I assure you I did not leave expecting to be the person selected to finish out the term never the less to serve an additional term!
“Being given this opportunity is something I did not take for granted. I feel honored that I have been able to work alongside each of you in supporting our students, teachers, and school district. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I was given to serve with you these past 6 years. This school has been a blessing to our family and we truly look back and say the best decision we ever made for our kids was transferring them to Garrett, so thank you all for what you do for students each and every day,” she said.
Getts wished incoming board members Luke Ice and Matt Freeze good luck, noting they both have “hearts for the kids and will no doubt do an awesome job.”
Getts expressed pride in the work done by the board and its impact on students.
Students and staff at Garrett schools have had a busy few weeks since the last meeting, building administrators told the school board.
More than 800 people visited the annual Festival of Trees, according to J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus. Grandparents Day program in late November drew more that 900 registered guests for the event. Christmas concerts were also held this month for elementary students. Surfus said the high attendance was likely due to the lack of programs the past two years during the pandemic.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden said the “spirit of the season” could be felt in the halls through the National Junior Honor Society drive that provided Christmas gifts and a meal for three families in the school district. Also students created sculptures using canned goods donated for families with a prize for the winning classroom. He also congratulated spelling bee winner Rilyn Flotow and runner up Averie Kunkel.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith introduced exchange students Arturo Zecchina from Italy and Jarmo Henschel of Germany. Both played on the Railroader soccer team last fall. Zecchina is on the basketball team. School-sponsored team sports are not offered in their home countries, only club sports, they said.
Both come from much larger cities but find the United States and Indiana to be welcoming and friendly. Both said they began learning the English language in classrooms at a young age. They said they have improved their conversational skills since arriving last fall and have blended in well with their host families and classmates.
Career Development Director Corey Schoon attended a recent convention with two other administrators in Las Vegas that offered new ideas for the local program, including agricultural equipment and inspiring the program to be added in the middle school.
Personnel items include the resignations of part-time cafeteria employees Madeleine Johnson and Sandy Main; the hiring of Elisabeth Hoffman and Abbigale Garrison as custodians; and Rachel Kilgore as elementary instructional assistant. The board also approved the resignation of Halee Klopfenstein as high school girls soccer coach.
The board approved an offer to purchase a property at 308 S. Guilford St. for $185,000 that was donated to the school by alumnus Steve Fike. Members of the high school building trades class and RBT Business Center of Garrett rehabilitated the home.
Also approved by the board:
• Rainy Day fund transfer resolution;
• A memorandum of understanding with Ivy Tech;
• An agreement with Asset Control Systems to district instead of teachers in order to provide a computerized system;
• The 2023-2024 high school course guide;
• The bonding of district business manager Brittany Treesh;
• An overnight high school wrestling meet at Mishawaka High School on Dec. 28-31; Garrett wrestling meet at Mishawaka High School
• An overnight high school wrestling meet at Jay County High School on Jan. 6-7;
• A girls’ basketball field trip to Hillsdale, Mich. on Jan. 7; and
• A wrestling boosters fundraiser.
The board approved a $530,690 Explore, Experience, Engage (3E) grant from the US Department of Education; and private donations amounting to $600 to cover negative school lunch balances. High school organizations and extra-curricular activity groups also received donations, including $800 for the boys basketball program from Nucor Insulated Panel Group, three $500 donations for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes from Metal Technologies, Brotherhood Mutual Foundation and Garrett State Bank, $50 for the Garrett Claus program from Vision Source and $125 from various business for the Art Club.
A reorganizational meeting is planned Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. at the Alan C. Middleton Administrative Center, 900 E. Warfield St. The new school boards will be sworn in and members will be selected to represent the school district on various boards and community organizations.
