GARRETT — After being idle last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garrett City Pool will open at noon Saturday, May 29.
The pool is located in Feick Park, 1300 S. Cowen St. The pool will be open daily, from noon to 8 p.m.
Daily admission is $3 for children, $4 for adults, and $2 for military personnel and seniors age 65-plus. Season passes will be offered at the pool.
Prices are based on residence inside or outside the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
Pre-sale passes will be available from 2-6 p.m. May 23-25 at the pool.
Single season passes
• Child living inside the district — $30
• Child outside the district — $40
• Adult in the district — $50
• Adult outside the district — $55
• Seniors 65 plus — $35.
Family season passes
(for parents and dependents up to age 18, four passes)
• Inside the district — $100
• Outside the district — $115
• Active military family — $80.
• Additional or lost pass charge — $2
No refunds will be offered for any reason.
Pool rules and regulations
• Children ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a parent or young adult age 15 or older;
• No outside food, sodas or coolers will be allowed. Concessions will be available for sale; and
• U.S. Coast Guard- approved life jackets are permitted at the shallow end of the pool.
• No pass outs will be given.
• Appropriate swimwear/swim diapers must be worn. No cut-offs or athletic shorts. Only plain white T-shirts or swim shirts allowed in the pool.
A full set of rules will be posted at the Garrett pool.
In the event the pool closes early due to weather or attendance, an evening session will be from 5-8 p.m.
Upcoming events
Saturday, July 24 — Middle school evening swim.
Friday, July 30 — Dive-In family night.
More information will be available on the City of Garrett website.
