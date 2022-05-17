CHURUBUSCO — Nataley Armstrong and Jordan Baer each won individual championships, helping the Garrett girls track team to a third place finish at the Northeast Corner Conference meet Wednesday at Churubusco.
First- and second-place finishers earned all-conference recognition.
Armstrong placed first in the 400-meter dash at 59.64 seconds, beating runner-up Lilyan Kreischer of Eastside, who finished at 1 minute, 1.24 seconds.
Baer won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 3 inches. Churubusco’s Brielle Shearer was second at 10 feet even.
Armstrong finished second to Central Noble’s Ella Zolman in two events.
Zolman won the 100-meter dash in 12.76 seconds and Armstrong finished in 12.82 seconds. Zolman won the 200-meter dash in 26.52 seconds. Armstrong was right behind at 26.63 seconds.
Armstrong added a third-place finish in the long jump at 16 feet, 1/4 inch.
Baer was runner-up in the 100 hurdles at 16.62 seconds, just behind Churubusco’s Isabella Zuk, who won the event in 16.11 seconds.
In the 4x100 relay, Baer teamed up with Katelynn Joseph, Chloe Harter and Lexi Gordon placed fifth at 55.21 seconds.
Abby Weaver placed in two events, finishing fourth in the shot put at 30-10.5 inches. She was seventh in the discus at 90-10.
The team of Aida Haynes, Addison Ebert, Brooklyn Jacobs and Makenna Malcolm finished fourth in the 4x800 relay at 11:03.67.
The quartet of Haynes, Malcolm, Jacobs and Gordon finished sixth in the 4x400 relay at 4:38.39.
Gordon was sixth in the high jump, clearing 4-10. Malcolm placed seventh in the 800 at 2:46.01. Joseph was eighth in the pole vault at 7-6.
Angola edged Churubusco 126.5 to 118.5 to win the team title. Garrett was third with 77 points and West Noble was fourth with 68.
