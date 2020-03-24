Garrett Class
of 1966 meets
AUBURN — Ladies from the Garrett High School Class of 1966 met for lunch Saturday, March 14 at Richard’s Restaurant in Auburn with nine classmates present.
Attending were Carol (Hageman) Fink, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Bev (Hall) Gunion, Trudy (Hall) Judson, Margaret (Brumbaugh) Menges, Brenda (Smith) Viers, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders and Alice (Kelham) Yingling.
The group plans to meet at 11 a.m. April 11 at T & R Junction in Garrett with Brenda Viers as hostess.
