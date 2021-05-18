Ladies League

Garrett Country Club

Players Points

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 57

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 55

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 51

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 51

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 51

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 51

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 50

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 49

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 48

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 48

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 44

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 40

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 36

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 36

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 33

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 30

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 27

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 24

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 20

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 19

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Shirley Richardson/Lucy Spratt 39, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 85

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 74

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 73

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 70

Don Myers, Don Sproch 67

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 67

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 62

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 61

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 61

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 60

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 58

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 58

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 56

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 56

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 55

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 55

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 54

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 53

Austin Manth, Adam King 51

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 50

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 49

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 49

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 48

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 48

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 48

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 47

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 44

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 41

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 14

Low scores — Steve Smith/Kory Hall 33, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players, Team Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 100

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 100

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 97

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 96

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 91

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City

Auto Glass 91

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 87

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 86

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City

Auto Glass 82

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich

South House 79

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 77

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 77

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 76

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 73

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 71

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure

Homes 70

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 69

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer

Machine 59

Low scores — Howard Marchand 38, Brock Diederich 39, Jake LaTurner 40, Tom Blotkamp 40.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett

Veterinary Clinic #1 105

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 100

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet

Group/Colburn Customs 96

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 96

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 96

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 95

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State

Bank 92

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich

Storage 89

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy

Demske 87

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 86

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 85

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb

Molded Plastics 84

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral

Home 84

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country

Club 84

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe

Insurance 83

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body

Shop #2 80

Don Sproch, Josh Page 79

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 78

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State

Bank #2 77

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body

Shop 77

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 75

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 75

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 74

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State

Farm 68

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 67

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #2 54

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Tom Kleeman 37, Mike Kleeman 38, Sherm Lewis 38.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 92

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 91

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 89

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 82

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 81

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 80

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 78

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 77

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 76

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 75

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 75

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 74

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 72

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 71

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 67

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 63

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 62

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 61

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 60

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 55

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 52

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 51

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 51

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 45

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 37

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 33

Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, John Dudash 39, Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 40, Mike Kleeman 40.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.