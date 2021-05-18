Ladies League
Garrett Country Club
Players Points
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 57
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 55
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 51
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 51
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 51
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 51
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 50
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 49
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 48
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 48
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 44
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 40
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 36
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 36
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 33
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 30
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 27
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 24
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 20
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 19
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Shirley Richardson/Lucy Spratt 39, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 85
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 74
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 73
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 70
Don Myers, Don Sproch 67
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 67
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 62
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 61
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 61
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 60
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 58
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 58
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 56
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 56
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 55
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 55
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 54
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 53
Austin Manth, Adam King 51
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 50
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 49
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 49
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 48
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 48
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 48
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 47
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 44
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 41
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 14
Low scores — Steve Smith/Kory Hall 33, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players, Team Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 100
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 100
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 97
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 96
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 91
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City
Auto Glass 91
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 87
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 86
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City
Auto Glass 82
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich
South House 79
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 77
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 77
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 76
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 73
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 71
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure
Homes 70
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 69
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer
Machine 59
Low scores — Howard Marchand 38, Brock Diederich 39, Jake LaTurner 40, Tom Blotkamp 40.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett
Veterinary Clinic #1 105
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 100
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet
Group/Colburn Customs 96
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 96
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 96
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 95
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State
Bank 92
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich
Storage 89
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy
Demske 87
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 86
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 85
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb
Molded Plastics 84
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral
Home 84
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country
Club 84
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe
Insurance 83
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body
Shop #2 80
Don Sproch, Josh Page 79
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 78
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State
Bank #2 77
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body
Shop 77
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 75
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 75
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 74
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State
Farm 68
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 67
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #2 54
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Tom Kleeman 37, Mike Kleeman 38, Sherm Lewis 38.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 92
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 91
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 89
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 82
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 81
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 80
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 78
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 77
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 76
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 75
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 75
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 74
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 72
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 71
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 67
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 63
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 62
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 61
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 60
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 55
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 52
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 51
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 51
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 45
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 37
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 33
Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, John Dudash 39, Scott Wilson 39, Pat Kleeman 40, Mike Kleeman 40.
