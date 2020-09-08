Tuesday, Sept. 8
Pancake wrap, tater tots, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Tenderloin, pickles, buttered corn, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Chicken parmesan, pasta, lettuce salad, garlic toast, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, Sept. 11
Chili dog, green beans, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Monday, Sept. 14
Chicken patty sandwich, pickle, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Chicken tetrazini, broccoli, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.
