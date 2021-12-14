AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in October in DeKalb County.
Ryan Lee Kaiser, 30, Edgerton, Ohio and Tiffany Marie Burns, 31, Edgerton, Ohio.
Shawn Patrick Trotter, 49, Auburn and Jennifer Robin Henson, 47, Auburn.
Andrew Taylor Ewing, 26, Auburn and Jocelyn Briana Sassanella, 32, Auburn.
Davis Geoffrey Allik, 21, Auburn and Eliana Kerrington Hardy, 21, Auburn.
Blake Mackenzie Wilcoxson, 29, Auburn and Olivia Ellen Begly, 26, Goshen.
David Stritmatter, 61, Garrett and Laura Frye, 60, Garrett.
Eric James Woodward, 44, Auburn and Synndel Cae Rollins, 30, Auburn.
Adam Joseph Drummond, 29, Ashley and Kathryn Grace Hopping, 27, Ashley.
Cecil James Smith II, 32, Auburn and Lauren Kay Damerell, 30, Auburn.
Timothy William Morehead, 33, Waterloo and Kara Nicole Eck, 26, Waterloo.
Gavin William Dubois, 29, Garrett and Courtney Nicole Sisk, 26, Garrett.
Zachery Charles Workman, 30, Corunna and Whitney Marie Hershberger, 25, Avilla.
Austin Robert Edward Mark, 23, Auburn and Amber Linda Everetts, 19, Auburn.
Ashtin Taylor Egly, 25, Auburn and Morgan Elizabeth McCollough, 23, Auburn.
Richard Dean Frye, 63, Auburn and Diane Jean Reynolds, 65, Auburn.
Kelly David Ordway, 30, Butler and Kayla Lee Muncy, 31, Butler.
Carrigan Denise Strotheide, 23, Corunna and Alysa Deanna Zent, 22, Corunna.
Hassie Charlotte McPherson, 30, Garrett and Paula Michelle Bojinoff, 29, Garrett.
Joseph S. Stuckey, 47, Hamilton and Romona K. Aldrich, 43, Hamilton.
Brody Douglas Dixon, 34, Auburn and Mackenzie Renee Snider, 23, Auburn.
Tyler Fluttrow, 22, Auburn and Alexandra Pelletier, 20, Auburn.
Ryley Jacob Hamman, 22, Auburn and Kelsie Jean Winebrenner, 24, Auburn.
Austin Tylor McCray, 26, Garrett and Ashley Lynn Panning, 26, Auburn.
Travis Coburn, 32, Auburn and Jessie A. Gamble, 29, Auburn.
Isaac James Hyde, 19, Spencerville and Anna Mafera Taylor, 19, Corunna.
Trent Grayson Sudhoff, 26, Garrett and Brittany Nicole Pogue, 26, Garrett.
Noah Robert Fike, 21, Waterloo and Ashton Marrie Blaha, 21, Waterloo.
Caleb James Keen, 22, St. Joe and Katrina Danae Shirks, 23, St. Joe.
Christopher Scott Slack, 37, Butler and Tanya Fern Bryant, 40, Butler.
Charles Lawson Grubb, 35, Garrett and Kayleen Ann Freeman, 45, Garrett.
