Tuesday, July 16
Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.
DeKalb County Izaak Walton League
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Free anonymous/confidential HIV testing, DeKalb County Office Bldg., 2:30-4 p.m.
Diabetic Support Group, Heimach Center, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Fort Wayne Alzheimer’s Support Group, 227 E. Washington Blvd., 10-11:30 a.m.
American Legion Post 178, 7 p.m.
Widows and Widowers Support Group, St. Joseph Parish Center, 7 p.m.
Garrett Post 1892, V.F.W., lodge hall, 7:30 p.m.
DeKalb D.A.V., Auburn American Legion Post 97, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.
Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Garrett Garden Club regular meeting, Garrett Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Alliance Industries, board of directors, 7 p.m.
Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.
Rebekahs, Odd Fellows Hall, 8 p.m.
AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Pythian Sisters, Auburn, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 22
DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, 8:30 a.m.
TRIM (Try Removing Inches Monthly) weigh-in, Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, 5-6 p.m., meeting follows. Phone 357-3617 for information
FOE, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett Plan Commission, Conference Room, Garrett City Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, Council Chambers, Garrett City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
