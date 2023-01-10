(Please check with your church as to the status of in-person services)

ALTARSTAR UNITED METHODIST

1403 C.R. 68, Garrett.

Pastor Tom Bergman.

Phone: 410-3432

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday service, followed by Bible study.

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. — Bible study.

ARK CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

2245 N. Old S.R. 3, Avilla.

Phone: 897-3627

Rev. Steve Wagner, Minister.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. — Praise and worship.

10 a.m. — Message.

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Kids Klub, Youth Meeting and Adult Bible Study.

CEDAR CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

5952 C.R. 7, Garrett.

Ronda Mendenhall, Pastor.

Phone: 237-5007

Email: cedarcreekcob.org.

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. — Adult Sunday school.

10 a.m. — Worship, children and youth Sunday school during worship.

10:30 a.m. — Children’s church.

CEDAR LAKE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

2939 C.R. 15, Corunna.

Duane Grady, Pastor.

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.

10:30 a.m. — Sunday worship.

CHRISTIAN UNION BRETHREN IN CHRIST

4395 C.R. 7, Garrett.

Ron Remke, Pastor.

Phone: 357-0300

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.

10:30 a.m. — Morning worship.

CHURCH AT GARRETT

1370 S. Randolph St.

Pastor Tom Wilcoxson.

Phone: 357-1829

SUNDAY

10 a.m. — Worship service.

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Bible study and youth group.

DEKALB COUNTY CHURCH OF CHRIST

700 S. Randolph St., Garrett.

Non-Instrumental

Phone: 357-0738

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Bible Classes for all ages.

10:30 a.m. — Worship.

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. — Midweek Bible study.

GARRETT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

1357 S. Randolph St.

Rev. David E. Mix.

Phone: 357-4755

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. — Morning worship.

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. — Bible study Livestream on Garrett First Baptist Church Facebook page.

GARRETT FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST

213 E. King St., Garrett.

Brother Bud Owen, Senior Minister.

Chad Kennedy, Children and Youth Minister.

Mark Summers, Worship Minister.

Phone: 357-3625

Email: office@garrett-first-church.com.

WEDNESDAY

6-7 p.m. — Youth Bible study.

7 p.m. — Midweek boost.

SUNDAY

8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Morning worship.

Nursery and toddler church during services.

9:45 a.m. — Sunday school.

FREEDOM TO WORSHIP CHURCH OF GOD

1603 W. Quincy St. (Baseline Road), Altona.

Rev. Joe Freeman.

2 p.m. — Sunday. Everyone welcome.

COUNTY LINE CHURCH OF GOD, GARRETT

105 W. 6th Ave. Garrett.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. — Worship service.

Email: countylinegarrett.org.

GARRETT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

201 S. Franklin St.

Pastor Terry Epling.

Phone: 357-3534

SUNDAY

11 a.m. — Worship with communion and children’s church.

GARRETT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

110 W. Houston St.

Shalimar Holderly, Pastor.

Phone: 357-3315

SUNDAY

9:25 a.m. — Worship with communion.

10:45 a.m. — Sunday school.

6-8 p.m. — Youth group.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH

307 S. Ijams St., Garrett.

Phone: 357-3122

Father Jim Shafer.

MASSES

Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a..m., Thursday 6 p.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

HOLY DAY MASS

Vigil at 6:30 p.m., day of at 8:30 a.m.

LIVING WATERS COMMUNITY CHURCH

711 S. Randolph St., Garrett.

Phone: 357-6435

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. — Sunday school.

10:30 a.m. — Worship service.

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Bible study, youth and adult.

NEW LIFE HOUSE

OF WORSHIP

130 N. Randolph St.

Pastor J.C. Banks Jr.

Phone: 357-4550

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.

10:30 a.m. — Sunday worship.

6 p.m. — Evening service.

THURSDAY

6 p.m. — Bible study.

ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN

1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett.

Phone: 357-4545

SUNDAY

9 a.m. — Worship with Holy Communion.

10:30 a.m. — Sunday school.

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. — Evening worship.

NORRIS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn.

Pastor John Cohrs

Phone: 925-1096

Website: norrischapel.org.

9 a.m. — Sunday school.

10:15 a.m. — Worship.

