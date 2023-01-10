(Please check with your church as to the status of in-person services)
ALTARSTAR UNITED METHODIST
1403 C.R. 68, Garrett.
Pastor Tom Bergman.
Phone: 410-3432
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday service, followed by Bible study.
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. — Bible study.
ARK CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2245 N. Old S.R. 3, Avilla.
Phone: 897-3627
Rev. Steve Wagner, Minister.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Praise and worship.
10 a.m. — Message.
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Kids Klub, Youth Meeting and Adult Bible Study.
CEDAR CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
5952 C.R. 7, Garrett.
Ronda Mendenhall, Pastor.
Phone: 237-5007
Email: cedarcreekcob.org.
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. — Adult Sunday school.
10 a.m. — Worship, children and youth Sunday school during worship.
10:30 a.m. — Children’s church.
CEDAR LAKE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
2939 C.R. 15, Corunna.
Duane Grady, Pastor.
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.
10:30 a.m. — Sunday worship.
CHRISTIAN UNION BRETHREN IN CHRIST
4395 C.R. 7, Garrett.
Ron Remke, Pastor.
Phone: 357-0300
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.
10:30 a.m. — Morning worship.
CHURCH AT GARRETT
1370 S. Randolph St.
Pastor Tom Wilcoxson.
Phone: 357-1829
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Worship service.
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Bible study and youth group.
DEKALB COUNTY CHURCH OF CHRIST
700 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Non-Instrumental
Phone: 357-0738
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Bible Classes for all ages.
10:30 a.m. — Worship.
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. — Midweek Bible study.
GARRETT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
1357 S. Randolph St.
Rev. David E. Mix.
Phone: 357-4755
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. — Morning worship.
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. — Bible study Livestream on Garrett First Baptist Church Facebook page.
GARRETT FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST
213 E. King St., Garrett.
Brother Bud Owen, Senior Minister.
Chad Kennedy, Children and Youth Minister.
Mark Summers, Worship Minister.
Phone: 357-3625
Email: office@garrett-first-church.com.
WEDNESDAY
6-7 p.m. — Youth Bible study.
7 p.m. — Midweek boost.
SUNDAY
8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Morning worship.
Nursery and toddler church during services.
9:45 a.m. — Sunday school.
FREEDOM TO WORSHIP CHURCH OF GOD
1603 W. Quincy St. (Baseline Road), Altona.
Rev. Joe Freeman.
2 p.m. — Sunday. Everyone welcome.
COUNTY LINE CHURCH OF GOD, GARRETT
105 W. 6th Ave. Garrett.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Worship service.
Email: countylinegarrett.org.
GARRETT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
201 S. Franklin St.
Pastor Terry Epling.
Phone: 357-3534
SUNDAY
11 a.m. — Worship with communion and children’s church.
GARRETT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
110 W. Houston St.
Shalimar Holderly, Pastor.
Phone: 357-3315
SUNDAY
9:25 a.m. — Worship with communion.
10:45 a.m. — Sunday school.
6-8 p.m. — Youth group.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
307 S. Ijams St., Garrett.
Phone: 357-3122
Father Jim Shafer.
MASSES
Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a..m., Thursday 6 p.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
HOLY DAY MASS
Vigil at 6:30 p.m., day of at 8:30 a.m.
LIVING WATERS COMMUNITY CHURCH
711 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Phone: 357-6435
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. — Sunday school.
10:30 a.m. — Worship service.
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Bible study, youth and adult.
NEW LIFE HOUSE
OF WORSHIP
130 N. Randolph St.
Pastor J.C. Banks Jr.
Phone: 357-4550
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday school.
10:30 a.m. — Sunday worship.
6 p.m. — Evening service.
THURSDAY
6 p.m. — Bible study.
ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN
1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Phone: 357-4545
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Worship with Holy Communion.
10:30 a.m. — Sunday school.
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. — Evening worship.
NORRIS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn.
Pastor John Cohrs
Phone: 925-1096
Website: norrischapel.org.
9 a.m. — Sunday school.
10:15 a.m. — Worship.
