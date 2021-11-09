GARRETT — In all the buildup to the Garrett girls basketball season, no one expected the team to be shut out in a quarter.
It was no cause for alarm. Everyone saw enough.
Points off their defense, points inside, points taking it to the basket, points from knocking down threes — the Railroaders gave their fans a good show in a 55-24 victory over Woodlan in their season opener Thursday night.
Garrett led 35-10 at halftime and 55-14 after three quarters. When the lead went over 35 points on two Morgan Ostrowski free throws with 2:45 left in the third quarter, the new IHSAA mercy rule kicked in, and the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
The Railroaders shuttled in different combinations of players as their starters rested for almost all of the fourth quarter, and were not able to find the basket as Woodlan got 10 points closer.
Bailey Kelham had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Railroaders, and scored 12 of the team’s first 13 points to begin the second half, starting with back-to-back threes. Ostrowski finished with 16 points and nine boards. Nataley Armstrong scored four to go with eight assists and four steals.
Garrett went on a 12-0 run as Woodlan missed eight consecutive shots in the first half and opened a 21-4 lead as Taylor Gerke drove the lane for a basket to start the second quarter.
Armstrong and Kelham each hit threes in that stretch: Garrett was 5-of-14 from behind the arc. The Railroaders also outrebounded Woodlan 40-19, and shot 50% from the floor (19-of-38) over the first three quarters.
Taylor Kneubuhler scored seven to lead the Warriors (1-1), who routed New Haven in their opener Nov. 2.
Woodlan won the junior varsity game 37-25. Brooklyn Jacobs scored 14 points and Kelsey Bergman had eight for Garrett.
