High School Boys Basketball
Garrett defeats Hamilton
HAMILTON — Ten players figured in the scoring as visiting Garrett defeated Hamilton 62-34 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Garrett led 16-10 after a quarter and extended it to 42-21 by halftime. Hamilton was limited to two points in the fourth quarter.
The Railroaders (3-8 overall, 1-3 in the NECC) got 14 points from Kyle Smith, 12 from Jasen Bailey, nine from Drayton Myers and eight from Christian Hess).
Luke Coffman and Tyler Gater had six points each. Konner DeWitt scored three. Jaxson Fugate had two. Aaden Lytle, making his first appearance of the season after injury, and David Westropp, had one free throw each.
Hamilton (0-8 overall, 0-4 in the NECC) was led by Dawson Miller, who led all scorers with 15 points, and Ryan Cool, who added 12.
