Varsity Baseball
Railroaders lose in 11 innings
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett put up a fight in its final regular season game of the year to co-Northern Lakes Conference champions Northridge (19-8 overall), but came up short 3-2 in 11 innings May 23.
Luke Holcomb (2-for-5) and Peyton Simmons led the Railroaders at the plate. Both of Holcomb’s hits were doubles. Trey Richards also had a double.
Elijah Johnson and Aiden Orth scored the two runs each, scoring on hits by Jacob Molargik (1-for-5) and Richards (1-for-4).
Holcomb pitched into the sixth inning, allowing seven hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out three. Graham Kelham took the loss, allowing an unearned run and two hits. He walked one and struck out seven.
Big inning lifts Patriots over Garrett
MONROEVILLE — Host Heritage score five times in the third inning and added three more in the sixth on the way to an 11-7 win in the May 25 regular-season finale for both teams.
Garrett concluded the regular season at 16-7.
Garrett led 6-2 after two innings with three-spots in the first and second innings. Heritage picked up two in its half of the first. The Railroaders’ last run came in the fourth. The Patriots scored once in the fifth.
Peyton Simmons had three hits for Garrett. Graham Kelham and Aiden Orth each homered for the Big Train. Kelham drove in three runs and Orth knocked in two.
Jacob Molargik had two hits, including a double. Jasen Bailey and Trey Richards added doubles for Garrett.
Kail Baughman pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while walking two and striking out six. Molargik pitched an inning of relief, allowing three hits, two earned runs, two walks and striking out one.
