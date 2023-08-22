MONROE — Two-time Class A state runner-up Adams Central scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from Garrett in Friday’s season-opening game for both teams.
Senior Keegan Bluhm ran for three touchdowns and senior Jack Hamilton threw two touchdown passes for Adams Central.
At Minnich Field in Monroe, the Railroaders only trailed 14-0 at halftime.
Bluhm ran for a first quarter touchdown and Hamilton threw a 26-yard pass to Ryan Tester in the second.
Then the Flying Jets took over in the third.
In that quarter, Bluhm scored on touchdown runs of 21 and one yard. Jack Hamilton added a 55-yard run. Bluhm ran for a two-point conversion and Trevor Currie kicked one to extend the Flying Jets’ lead to 35-0.
In the fourth, Hamilton connected with Currie for a 16-yard touchdown pass, and Currie’s kick made it 42-0 with about seven minutes left in regulation.
Garrett got on the board with about three minutes left to play. Calder Hefty threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Parker Skelly. Alex Guzman ran for the conversion.
Garrett was held to 131 yards of total offense. Guzman rushed 14 times for 64 yards.
Hefty completed 4-of-8 passes for 45 yards.
Hefty also intercepted an Adams Central pass on defense.
The Railroaders turned the ball over twice, once on a fumble and once on an interception.
Garrett hosts DeKalb on Friday. Adams Central visits Eastside Friday.
