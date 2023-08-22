MONROE — Two-time Class A state runner-up Adams Central scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from Garrett in Friday’s season-opening game for both teams.

Senior Keegan Bluhm ran for three touchdowns and senior Jack Hamilton threw two touchdown passes for Adams Central.

