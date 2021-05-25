GARRETT — Garrett High School celebrated its Career Development Program with a signing day on May 13.
The event recognized students who successfully completed the academic, vocational, and soft skill requirements of Garrett High School and the Career Development Program. The students have pursued and gained successful employment within the construction and manufacturing industry.
The nine honorees and their families joined the celebration on stage in the Performing Arts Center: Kaine Bishop, Jeffrey Brown, Aiden Custer, Brayden Fisher, Marcuus Guzman, Amelya Haiflich, Jessica Schroeder, Devin Sheets and Grace Weller.
Program Director Chad Sutton began the program by thanking several groups for their support.
“Our amazing teachers who make it happen every day, the support staff in the front office that is always there for the students, Ivy Tech for their collaboration with our programs, the many philanthropic organizations that continue to support as well as the industries who are behind us in helping create opportunities for these students,” he said.
The Career Development Program seeks to encourage students to explore training, mentorship, and programs that develop their skills in manufacturing and construction. In the second year, seniors have successfully completed the integrated program and signed with local companies as new employees.
It also offers a different option, providing an alternative to student loans and a promising job right out of high school. The program can be started as early as fifth grade, equipping students with the skills, experience and connections to be successful in their chosen field.
Students also earned National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credits, an industry-recognized organization with a mission to build a safe, productive and sustainable workforce of craft professionals.
Bishop successfully interviewed with Tom Guin of Schenkel Construction Inc.
He has been in the construction trades class at Garrett for two years, and has earned an Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate. He has also earned four NCCER credentials and five industry-recognized credentials. Bishop will be working as a carpentry intern. He also has 24 dual credits at Ivy Tech.
He is the son of Teresa Birt and Brian Birt.
Brown successfully interviewed with Corey Titler of Best Deal Auto Sales.
Brown completed four years of community based instruction and was a member of the Intro to Manufacturing program. Brown will be working in the detailing department at Best Deal Auto Sales.
Custer successfully interviewed and secured employment with owner Dan Lapadot of H & L Electric as an apprentice. Custer also completed an electrical internship with Gaylor Electric last summer. He competed two years of construction trades and earned Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate with 22 credits. He also has four NCCER credentials and five industry-recognized credentials. He also completed 36 college credits.
He is the son of Shane and Maria Custer.
Fisher successfully job shadowed and interviewed with Juan Arambula Jr. of TJW Industrial and participated in a plumbing internship which he will continue while attending Purdue University in Fort Wayne to study finance.
Fisher was member of the program’s national championship team designing a home in South Carolina.
Fisher has been a member of the Career Development Program for three years two years in construction trades, earned Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate for 22 credits, Ivy Tech Computer Aided Design Certificate with 18 credits. He also earned four NCCER Credentials, and 12 industry recognized credentials. To date, Fisher has 74 college credits, including 65 from Ivy Tech, six from Purdue Fort Wayne and three from Trine University.
He is the son of Kyle and Aimee Fisher.
Guzman successfully interviewed with Margaret Brooks of Brooks Construction for the Laborers Apprenticeship program and LiUNA Local 213.
He has been in the construction trades program for two years, earned Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate for 22 credits, four NCCER credentials, and five industry-recognized credentials. He was featured in Asphalt Paving Magazine as Brook’s Construction’s first high school intern. He is going into the program as a second-year apprentice out of high school with credentials he has earned so far.
He is the son of Angie and Oscar Guzman.
Haiflich successfully interviewed and secured employment with Jade Painter of Weigand Construction as a journeyman carpenter apprentice.
Haiflich has been in the construction trades program for two years and earned Ivy Tech Carpentry certificate of 22 credits. Haiflich has four NCCER credentials and five industry-recognized credentials. She will also received six months credit in the program for her internship with Weigand. Haiflich is graduating as a junior, having met all the requirements.
She is the daughter of Josh Haiflich and Wendy Haiflich.
Schroeder successfully interviewed and secured a part time internship with Teresa Ladd of TK Ladd Architecture. She is the daughter of Joe and Kimberly Schroeder. She will be attending Ball State University and has been accepted into the school of architecture.
Schroeder has been in the Career Development Program for three years, two in construction trades and one year in architecture engineering and design. She earned Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate and Revit, Inventor and Solid Works certification.
Schroeder earned four NCCER Credentials, 12 industry-related credentials, and 48 college credits, including 34 from Ivy Tech, three from Purdue Fort Wayne and 12 from Trine University.
Sheets successfully interviewed with Keith Moughler of TFC Canopy for a position in the fabrication shop.
Sheets has been a member of the Construction Trades class for two years, served an internship with TFC Canopy and earned Ivy Tech Carpentry Certificate for 22 credits. Sheets holds 4 NCCER credentials, and five industry-recognized credentials.
He is the son of Tami and Chris Vaughan.
Weller successfully interviewed with owner Travis McDaniel of MSS Engineer for an engineering internship.
She has earned computer-aided design certificate through the Architecture Engineering & Design Program at Garrett. She also received credentials for Auto Cad, Revit, Inventor and Solid Works, and has earned a total of 45 college credits, 21 from Ivy Tech, nine from Purdue Fort Wayne, six each from Trine University and Indiana University.
She has been accepted into the Purdue University Honors Engineering program.
Her parents are James and Sheena Weller.
Sutton shared excitement about the number of students coming up in the program, including more than 26 juniors signed up for work experience: Nick Barden and Zach Warfield, TFC Canopy; Spencer Silk, Brooks Construction; Josh Thrush, United Well Drilling; Elijah Johnson, M&S Steel Corp.; Jacob Raske, Wick Fab; Dominick Wilson, Leighty Construction; Chris Horn, Strebig Construction; Joel Barkey and Chris Rowe, Hagerman Construction; Mia Gullett – MSS Engineering; Mark William and Matt William, Metal Technologies; Lane Sutton, United Well Drilling; Preston Newman, Local 166 Plumbers & Steamfitters; Doug Merriman, Metal Technologies; Austin Clifford, T&T Plumbing & Heating; Caleb Foster, Weigand Construction; Erik Reynolds, Wagner Meinert; Lukas Swager, Current Mechanical; Cameron Veldman, A. Hattersley & Son; Noah Walter, Shambaugh & Son; Corbin Klenke, Weigand Construction and Joe Silva, E & B Paving.
Boyd Worsham, President and CEO of NCCER offered the honorees success and advised them to watch and take advantage of opportunities that may come their way in during a virtual address.
“(Opportunities) will come knocking on your door in some form or another,” he said. “Seize that opportunity when it comes along and use it to the best you can,”
Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner, who visited the program three years ago when she was with the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, talked with some of the students that were recognized this year.
She praised Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver for her vision of innovation through the years while they served on a state panel together.
“The emotions you feel as an educator who loves their kids, it matters to this community, Indiana and each of you,” Jenner said of Sutton’s pride in the class.
“Events such as this that recognize and celebrate the achievement of students are by far my favorite and most rewarding, to see your journeys from start to finish, since last time,” Jenner said.
“The undeterred challenge of your future when first shared a couple years back, you are now ready to take those skills and high value industry certifications you have attained and take them with you to employment or future enrollment. Today your opportunity officially awaits,” she added.
State Senators Sue Glick and Dennis Kruse were also at the event, along with representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.
A tour of the Construction Trades Project Home followed across the street in the school’s new subdivision at Brennan Estates.
