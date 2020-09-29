INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of First Sergeant Ronald Galaviz to the rank of Captain to serve as Commander of the Public Information Office for the Indiana State Police.
Galaviz is a native of Bay City, Michigan and a 1988 graduate of the former Bay City Handy High School. In December 1992, he earned a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from Michigan State University.
On Dec. 20, 1993, Galaviz graduated from the 50th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Fort Wayne Post. Galaviz patrolled Noble and LaGrange counties until June of 2008 when he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he then served as the Fort Wayne District Public Information Officer. In May 2019, Galaviz was promoted to the rank of First Sergeant and served as the Assistant Chief Public Information Officer.
During his career, Galaviz has served as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, a Field Training Officer, Applicant Background Investigator, Technical Crash Investigator and was one of the original trainers for the department’s new electronic ticket program which was implemented in the mid-2000s.
He was the recipient of the Department’s Silver Star Award for his life-saving efforts in August 2004. He graduated from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy in November 2015.
Galaviz and his wife are residents of Hamilton County and they have two grown children.
