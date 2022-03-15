GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center thanks the community for its support during the nonprofit’s recent 2022 Winter Gala benefit auction.
The event raised more than $42,000 to support the JAM Center’s mission of celebrating and strengthening the greater Garrett community by connecting people and organizations through activities that improve quality of life.
That included raising more than $14,500 during a silent auction. The silent auction included items such as Elton John tickets and a golf getaway to Gaylord, Michigan.
The JAM Center also raised more than $2,800 to support its JAM Early Education, I14, and Collaborative Preschool programs.
Gala attendees got to hear Club JAM student and JAM Center employee Seth Grall speak during a video at the event.
“Club JAM has been at the center of my life in a lot of ways in the past three years,” he said. “Over time, I have found my voice and become a true leader that others look up to and who puts others first. … Club JAM is a place where I learn practical and social skills, have fun, and give back.”
JAM wants to thank all of its sponsors, donors, and guests, who made a lasting impact for the future of our community.
To learn more about the JAM Center, visit the facility at 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, call 357-1917, visit its website at myjamcenter.org or its Facebook page at Facebook.com/myjamcenter.
