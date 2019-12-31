GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, will again be hosting the “Get Fit Garrett” wellness program beginning Jan. 20.
Get Fit Garrett is a community-based program that helps participants learn how to track their progress and encourages them to utilize the group classes and fitness center resources at the JAM Center.
This year’s program will put an increased focus on each participant’s specific goals and supporting them to develop better habits over six weeks for long-term success, JAM Center Wellness Director Dawn O’Bran said.
“This year’s program has been totally revamped, and will focus on transforming people’s mindsets and building a habit for the better,” she said. “Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same.”
Get Fit Garrett includes a fitness program designed for participants of all levels that utilizes equipment in JAM’s fitness center, which they will have access to for the duration of the program.
Meal plans are also provided as a reference to encourage better eating habits.
Participants will have access to support daily as well as at weekly meetings to promote better success and to help when dealing with setbacks. The weekly meetings will be Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the JAM Center.
The cost of the program is $90, with JAM Center members receiving a 45 percent discount.
Those interested can sign up online at myjamcenter.org/events or at JAM’s Welcome Center.
A kickoff meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to go over the program in more detail and answer any questions participants might have.
Those with additional questions can reach O’Bran at 357-1917, ext. 1005.
