Garrett Easter egg hunt is April 9
GARRETT — The City of Garrett's Easter egg hunt — hosted by the Alpha Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi — will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Eastside Park pavilion on East Houston Street.
Children should bring a container or bag for the candy they collect. Every child in attendance will receive a goody bag and have the opportunity to win a prize. There will be a variety of prizes given away in each age group, including bicycles with helmets. The grand prize will be a filled wagon. Children must be present to win.
This event is made possible by generous donations from businesses within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.