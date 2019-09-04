John Cope
AUBURN — John D. Cope, 61, of Auburn, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.
Vernon Wainscott
AUBURN – Vernon Wainscott, 85, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is Auburn handled arrangements.
Norma Mack
AUBURN — Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett is handling local arrangements.
Teresa Knight
ANGOLA — Teresa Ileen (Teller) Knight, 55, of Angola, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
The Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.
Gerald Worden
CORUNNA — Gerald “Jerry” V. Worden, 74, of Corunna, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy McNabb
HAMILTON LAKE – Nancy E. (Brown) McNabb, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Robert Davis
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Michael “Bob” Davis, Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Pankop
KENDALLVILLE — Arthur H. Pankop, 81, of Kendallville died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Miller
KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn Irene (Werner) Miller, 94, of Kendallville, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa McMaken
KENDALLVILLE — Teresa Rene (Inlow) McMaken, 59, Kendallville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements
Max Pfafman
KENDALLVILLE — Max E. Pfafman, 79, of rural Kendallville, died Friday Aug, 23, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.