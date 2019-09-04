John Cope

AUBURN — John D. Cope, 61, of Auburn, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.

Vernon Wainscott

AUBURN – Vernon Wainscott, 85, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home is Auburn handled arrangements.

Norma Mack

AUBURN — Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett is handling local arrangements.

Teresa Knight

ANGOLA — Teresa Ileen (Teller) Knight, 55, of Angola, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

The Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.

Gerald Worden

CORUNNA — Gerald “Jerry” V. Worden, 74, of Corunna, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy McNabb

HAMILTON LAKE – Nancy E. (Brown) McNabb, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Robert Davis

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Michael “Bob” Davis, Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Pankop

KENDALLVILLE — Arthur H. Pankop, 81, of Kendallville died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Miller

KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn Irene (Werner) Miller, 94, of Kendallville, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa McMaken

KENDALLVILLE — Teresa Rene (Inlow) McMaken, 59, Kendallville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements

Max Pfafman

KENDALLVILLE — Max E. Pfafman, 79, of rural Kendallville, died Friday Aug, 23, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.