Arrested in Noble County
Samuel E. Goble, 42, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Oct. 5 on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Chris Depew, 46, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Kendallville was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Sept. 29 when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant on charges of child molesting, a Level 3 felony.
Tim Howard, 51, of the 300 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Potter, 45, of the 200 block of Wilson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 30 when he turned himself in to answer a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Marks, 43, of the 500 block of East Swihart Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Matthew Cooper, 28, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 1 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with battery. He was arrested again Oct. 3 at 5:10 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery, as Level 5 felony, Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Bernard Evon, 33, of the 7800 block of Campbell Street, Taylor, Michigan, was arrested at 5:55 a.m. Oct. 2 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Culbertson, 43, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 3 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aubrey Wood, 21, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9 p.m. Oct. 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and failure to Appear for a probation violation hearing.
Thomas Pinson, 20, of the 2200 block of West C.R. 110N, Angola, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle without ever having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Harold Conkle, 35, of the 300 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Oct. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Spears, 24, of the 4300 block of West C.R. 50N, Angola, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Oct. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Norman Sitts, 53, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Oct. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Melissa Frain, 50, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Oct. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dalton Frigo, 20, of the 1000 block of West Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Oct. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ashley Roberts, 33, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:58 a.m. Oct. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
