FORT WAYNE — Garrett High School’s Encore show choir finished fourth in a field of eight choirs in the Tier II Division at the Bishop Dwenger Invitational Saturday in Fort Wayne.
Churubusco’s New Era finished first in the division and fourth runner-up overall, followed by DeKalb’s Classic Connection and Bishop Luers Minstrels.
Soundwave from Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio in Illinois was the overall grand champion earning caption awards for choreography and best male soloist. Swingers Unlimited from Marysville was first runner-up and also won the award for best band. Second runner-up overall was Classic Royale from Homestead High School who also won the best vocals caption award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.