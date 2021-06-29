INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association recently announced new sectional assignments for its member schools.
The IHSAA executive committee voted to freeze member school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle for one additional year — through the 2021-2022 school year — after this year’s school enrollments showed significant fluctuation, likely affected by the pandemic, which raised questions about their true representation.
The announcement affects football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball. Host sites for volleyball, soccer and basketball will be announced at a later date. Groupings for baseball and softball will be announced in the near future.
In football, Garrett will play in Class 3A, Sectional 26. The Railroaders will be joined by John Glenn, Jimtown, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Washington, Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble.
In boys soccer, Garrett will compete in Class 2A, Sectional 20. This grouping includes Angola, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble. The Railroader girls will play in Class 2A, Sectional 22. Other schools in this grouping are Columbia City, Concordia and Leo.
The Railroader volleyball team will play in Class 3A, Sectional 22. Other schools in this grouping are Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Leo and Woodlan.
For boys basketball, Garrett will play in Class 3A, Sectional 22. Joining the Railroaders in this group are Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Leo and Woodlan.
In girls basketball, the Railroaders will compete in Class 3A, Sectional 21. Other schools in the field are Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Leo and Woodlan.
