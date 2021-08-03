Arrested in Noble County
Jerry B. Horn, 39, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. July 26 by Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Denzil Slone, 46, of the 400 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. July 26. No charging information was provided.
Hollis J. Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. July 27 by Noble County police on a warrant.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Kolten Rodman, 24, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. July 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Christopher Ross, 26, of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Renee Galloway McKinley, 35, of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dustin Wood, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. July 23 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ryan Bogatitus, 30, of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Veronica Fuentes, 23, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. July 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samantha Davidson, 32, of the 3200 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 10 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
David Brinkley, 27, of the 3400 block of C.R. 46-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Robert Myers, 52, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. July 24 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th St., Auburn, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. July 25 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, both Level 6 felonies.
Trever Dunn, 19, of Kendallville, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cody Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. July 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mathew Montgomery, 19, of the 400 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Dewitt, 56, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Jenee Maurer, 27, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. July 27 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Neely, 27, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ryan Childers, 33, of Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. July 27 by Garrett Police on a LaGrange County warrant.
Matthew Tremble, 30, of the 2000 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. July 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jake Lucero, 26, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cruz Neely, 33, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
