Today, May 16

Macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, broccoli, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk variety.

Wednesday

Sloppy Joe, corn, California blend, fruit, milk variety.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, green beans, lettuce salad, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.

Friday

Corn dog, refried beans, sugared sweet potatoes, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.

Monday, May 22

Chicken sandwich, green beans, California blend, fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, May 23

Pasta with meat sauce, caesar salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.

Wednesday, May 24

Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fresh vegetables, fruit, cookie, milk variety.

