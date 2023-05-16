Today, May 16
Macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, broccoli, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe, corn, California blend, fruit, milk variety.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, green beans, lettuce salad, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.
Friday
Corn dog, refried beans, sugared sweet potatoes, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.
Monday, May 22
Chicken sandwich, green beans, California blend, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, May 23
Pasta with meat sauce, caesar salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Wednesday, May 24
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fresh vegetables, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
