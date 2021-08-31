Today, Aug. 31
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Churubusco with Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Westview.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Lakeland, here.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer with Angola, here.
6:15 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Angola, here.
Thursday, Sept. 2
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Churubusco.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at DeKalb.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Fremont.
Friday, Sept. 3
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Churubusco, here.
Saturday, Sept. 4
9 a.m. — Middle school cross country at Manchester Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at Manchester Invitational.
9 a.m. — Reserve football at Churubusco.
9 a.m. — Varsity volleyball hosts the Garrett Invitational.
10 a.m. — Varsity boys soccer, FW Canterbury, here.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Adams Central.
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country with Eastside and Westview, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school football with Churubusco.
5 p.m. — Boys middle school soccer at Westview.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Westview, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Lakeland.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at West Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Fairfield, here.
6:15 p.m. — Girls middle school soccer at Westview.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with East Noble, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, NECC Super Dual.
Thursday, Sept. 9
5 p.m. — Girls middle school soccer with West Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at FW Wayne.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with West Noble, here.
Friday, Sept. 10
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Lakeland.
