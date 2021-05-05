BUTLER — Garrett’s boys and girls track teams ran to victories over Eastside at Butler May 4.
The Railroader boys defeated the Blazers 91-37. The Garrett girls were 102-26 winners.
In the boys’ meet, Garrett’s Seth Montoya and Chandler Minnich were double winners.
Montoya placed first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Minnich won the 300 hurdles and pole vault.
Graydon Clingan won the discus. Luke Coffman placed first in the 1,600. Brayden Kennedy won the long jump. Robert Koskie won the 110 hurdles. Sam Ross won the high jump.
The Railroaders won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Eastside’s Konner Lower established a new school record in the 3,200-meter run at 9 minutes, 45.1 seconds, beating Mark Johnson’s 1985 mark of 9:46.6.
Nicolas Blair won the 400 and 800. Dane Sebert was first in the shot put. Eastside also won the 4x400 relay.
In the girls’ meet, Garrett’s Jordan Baer, Sadie Best, Tia Spiece and Madilyn Malcolm won two events each.
Baer won the 100 hurdles and pole vault. Best won the shot put and discus. Spiece was first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Malcolm was first in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Also winning for the Railroaders were Aida Haynes in the 400, Nataley Armstrong in the 800 and Ella Baver in the long jump. Garrett swept the three relays.
Eastside’s Brittney Geiger won the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Garrett boys 91, Eastside 37
100 — 1. Montoya (GR) 11.6; 2. Morucchio (GR) 11.7; 3. Eck (ES) 11.9. 200 — 1. Montoya (GR) 24.3; 2. Eck (ES) 24.6; 3. K.Kennedy (GR) 25.1. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 51.9; 2. Montoya (GR) 55.6; 3. Prestwood (GR) 56.9. 800 — 1. Blair (ES) 2:14.3; 2. Coffman (GR) 2:14.6; 3. Klopfenstein (GR) 2:20. 1,600 — 1. Coffman (GR) 5:11; 2. Armstrong (GR) 5:14; 3. Greutman (ES) 5:52. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 9:45.1; 2. McMain (GR) 11:02; 3. Weller (GR) 11:29.
110 hurdles — 1. Koskie (GR) 18.7; 2. Minnich (GR) 19.9; 3. Diaz (ES) 20.8. 300 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 48.8; 2. Diaz (ES) 49.2; 3. Koskie (GR) 51.9. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 47.4. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 3:47.9. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 9:31.
Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 10-6. Long jump — 1. B.Kennedy (GR) 17-6; 2. Slone (ES) 17-5; 3. Warfield (GR) 17-1.75. High jump — 1. Ross (GR) 5-4; 2. Kennedy (GR) 5-2; 3. Semons (GR) 5-0. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 43-2; 2. Andrews (GR) 38-0.5; 3. Wolf (GR) 37-10.75. Discus — 1. Clingan (GR) 123-6; 2. Gould (GR) 121-4; 3. O’Connor (GR) 118-4.
Garrett girls 102, Eastside 26
100 — 1. T.Spiece (GR) 12.9; 2. Kioski (GR) 13.2; 3. Neumann (ES) 13.5. 200 — 1. T.Spiece (GR) 28.3; 2. Neumann (ES) 28.7; 3. Joseph (GR) 31.6. 400 — 1. Haynes (GR) 1:07.9; 2. Smith (GR) 1:11.4; 3. Sullivan (ES) 1:13.5. 800 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 2:42.4; 2. Malcolm (GR) 2:48.5; 3. Ebert (GR) 2:54. 1,600 — 1. Malcolm (GR) 6:27.1; 2. Armstrong (GR) 6:27.2; 3. Malcolm (GR) 6:27.3. 3,200 — 1. Malcolm (GR) 13:27.8; 2. Helbert (ES) 15:07.4; 3. Leichty (GR) 15:32.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 17.0; 2. Geiger (ES) 18.6; 3. Baver (GR) 19.6. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 52.5; 2. Baver (GR) 54.3; 3. Baer (GR) 58.1. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 54.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:41. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 12:31.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (GR) 8-0; 2. Baver (GR) 8-0; 3. Joseph (GR) 7-0. Long jump — 1. Baver (GR) 14-5.25; 2. Martin (GR) 13-11.25; 3. Sullivan (ES) 12-10. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-6. Shot put — 1. Best (GR) 29-4; 2. Weaver (GR) 28-6.25; 3. Holman (ES) 28-4.25. Discus — 1. Best (GR) 96-5; 2. Snyder (ES) 92-3; 3. Weaver (GR) 80-9.
