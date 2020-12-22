107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Guidelines updated
No matter DeKalb County’s color status on the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus map, the following restrictions will be in place until further notice:
• Masks or face coverings are required by all staff and patrons. If you do not have a mask, the library will provide one free of charge once per day.
• Items will be quarantined at least 24 hours before being returned to the shelves.
• All patrons are required to socially distance from staff and other patrons whenever possible.
• Patrons and staff are asked to not enter the building if they have symptoms of or have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently been around anyone with symptoms or or have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Curbside service of library materials is available upon request.
When DeKalb County is in Red status, the following restrictions will be in place:
• When operating at Red status, the library will remain in Red status until DeKalb County has been in Orange status for two weeks. At present, the library will remain on Red status until the end of the day Dec. 9.
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 25 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to one hour.
• Meeting rooms will not be available for public use.
When DeKalb County is in Orange status, the following restrictions will be in place:
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 50 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to two hours.
• Meeting rooms will have a smaller occupancy limit that will be posted on the door.
Virtual Story Time
While in-house story time sessions are not available, the Garrett Public Library offers virtual story time sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Adult virtual crafting kitsEach month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.