To the Community:
Thanksgiving 2019 is almost here. So, when we gather together with family and friends, we find there is a closeness that you get when you are around the table.
Some call it the “warm fuzzy feeling,” others call it love — whatever you call that feeling I hope that you and your friends and family have a chance to experience that feeling again this year.
From all of us here at the City Hall and our families we wish you a Happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Todd Fiandt
Mayor of Garrett
