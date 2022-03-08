Arrested in Noble County
Michael W. Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 27 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Sandra Fisher, 42, of the 2900 block of Westbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Feb. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jess Powell, 30, of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 25 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Motley, 53, of Woodburn, was arrested at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Erick Hernandez Gomez, 29, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Feb. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Barbra Reis, 65, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
William Burress, 29, of the 500 block of Lexington Avenue, Eaton, Ohio, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Feb. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Magers, 21, of the 900 block of Forest Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ryan Truelove, 27, of the 300 block of River Bluff Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Joseph Fritz, 28, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dillon Kline, 23, of Ashley, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Feb. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Robeck, 31, of the 100 block of East Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. March 1 by Ashley-Hudson Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory Bailey, 43, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. March 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender, a Level 5 felony and illegal sex offender residency, a Level 6 felony.
Mackenzie Kline, 28, of the 2000 block of Wells Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. March 1 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a legend drug and obstruction of justice, all Level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia with a prior, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Blanton, 25, of the 6600 block of Maumee Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. March 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended with a prior and a false identity statement, both Class A misdemeanors and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ernest Mohley, 49, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Johnny Graham, 47, of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. March 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
