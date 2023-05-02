GARRETT — Lennie Lu York entered the world into a home with plenty of love and attention.
Born Jan. 21 to parents Lindsae Gilbert and Bobby York, she is winner of the 2023 Garrett First Baby of the Year.
Lennie Lu York weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces at birth and measured 21 inches.
This is the first child together for Gilbert and York. From previous marriages, Gilbert has four children (three daughters and a son) and York has three (two daughters and a son).
“She has a lot of sisters; not as many brothers,” Gilbert said. Their children range from 7 to 16.
“They all love her in her own way,” she continued. “The older two are very motherly to her and like to hold her — all of the girls like to hold her. My son likes to pat her head. Bobby’s son hasn’t held her yet — we’re still working on that.”
Gilbert works at Parkview Health as an internal project manager. York works at Continental, where he is vice president of the union.
While the newest arrival wasn’t born with a basketball in her crib, it’s safe to say she been to more basketball games than any infant her age.
“She’s been to probably more basketball games and athletic events at Garrett High School than most people have,” Gilbert said. “Both of us coached the middle school basketball teams at Garrett — he was eighth grade and I was seventh grade — and she came in the middle of the season.
“The first week after she came — she came early on a Saturday morning and she went to her first basketball game so we could coach the following Saturday.”
Her father noted that Lennie Lu is already a music veteran, having been to eight concerts, including Dave Matthews Band and Metallica while making to make her own debut.
“She loves music,” her mother added. “We found some lullabies that are rock music turned into lullabies.”
At a recent senior night for the track team, they were noting how old they would be when Lennie Lu would be a senior.
“Honestly, I think it’s made us better parents,” she said. “It’s easily I think than when our other kids were little.”
The couple was out with friends at CJ’s Canteena when Gilbert said she felt labor pains, which stopped, but they decided to go to the hospital. “I left, we went to the hospital and we had heard about an hour and a half later,” she said. “She could have been born at CJ’s.
“She sleeps through the night. She is a very, very sweet girl,” Gilbert said. “She only gets angry when she’s hungry.”
