Memorial Day
service postponed
GARRETT — American Legion Post 178 of Garrett has postponed its annual Memorial Day service until the fall due to COVID-19 guidelines, according to Commander Larry Funk.
On Monday, May 24, the American Legion color guard will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. with Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7, north of S.R. 8.
The color guard will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett, followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
Free Tuesday meals
continue in May
GARRETT — Local food trucks will offer free drive-though dinners from 5-6 p.m. today, May 19, at Timmy’s Hall and Neza’s Too, 1346 S. Randolph St.
Free meals will be available Tuesday, May 26, at T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
St. Martin’s Clinic
resumes lab services
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has resumed lab services at the clinic.
Visitors are asked to call the clinic at 357-0077 upon arrival. While on the phone, patients will be asked three COVID-19-related questions.
If successful, the patient’s temperature will be taken by a staff member. Patients are required to wear masks and wash their hands before admittance.
Patients will be asked to wait for results in their vehicles. Staff members will deliver medications to patients.
For more information, call the clinic, email info@smhcin.org or visit the website, smhcin.org.
Curiosity Shop
closed indefinitely
GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, is closed until further notice.
Applications accepted
for GKB scholarship
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is seeking applicants for the its annual scholarship.
Applicants must: be an alumnus of Garrett High School, having spent at least four years at Garrett High School; maintain a college grade-point average of 3.4 or above and enrolling in a third or fourth year of college; be of good character, involvement, demonstrated leadership; and have a passion for the Garrett community and schools with a plan to live in the Garrett area and give back.
The application can be found at: foundation.gkb.k12.in.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57815/File/GKB%20EFB%20College%20Scholarship%20app%20fillable.pdf.
Applications are due Tuesday, June 30 and can be returned to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Central Office or hjoseph@gkb.k12.in.us.
Spring cleanup
moved to fall
GARRETT — A citywide spring cleanup will take place this fall, at a date still to be decided, the City of Garrett has announced.
The city’s drive-thru recycling center will re-open for regular hours Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. It is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Power of the Purse rescheduled
AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has rescheduled its 2020 Power of the Purse event for Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Tickets are still available and may be purchased by credit or debit card over the phone by contacting Dawn Mason at 668-5965. All previously purchased event tickets will be honored.
The last day to purchase event tickets will be Friday, Aug. 28. All packed purses or other donated items are also requested to be turned in to the United Way office by that date.
United Way of DeKalb County said it encourages all to participate in this event, as the funds raised will be crucial to building the community back up after the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
Heimach Center closed
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 virus and the declared national emergency.
Questions and concerns may be sent by email or phone at 925-3311, the staff will do everything in its power to assist or direct issues to the appropriate source.
“We know that together we will get through this crisis and gain new strength, learn new skills and develop a renewed dependency on working together caring and sharing as a united family,” said Meg Zenk, executive director.
DART runs on
limited basis
AUBURN — DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) continues to operate during normal business hours and is limiting types of service to:
• pre-scheduled doctor appointments;
• dialysis;
• employment;
• grocery shopping; and
• medication.
People who believe they are sick or have a fever are encouraged to use another mode of service to ensure that riders and drivers remain protected during this time.
DART will follow any instructions from federal, state or county government and its health department. Directives are subject to change on a day-by-day basis.
