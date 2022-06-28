INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced changes to the basketball tournament format, beginning with the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
Previously, teams advancing to the regional round had to play and win two games on Saturday in order to continue to a single-game semi-state.
Earlier this past week, the IHSAA’s executive committee voted 15-2 to make the regional round a single game and make the semi-state round two games on the same day.
That vote after conducting a survey with principals, athletic directors and boys and girls basketball coaches. The IHSAA said 73.4% of 781 respondents were in favor of the change, with at least 70% approving in all four groups surveyed.
Regional pairings will be drawn and announced at the same time as the traditional sectional pairings. Two regional championship games will be played at the same site, potentially from different classes, which was the previous manner in which semi-state games were played.
A new wrinkle is an additional blind draw and announcement of the semi-state pairings the day after the regional championship games on ihsaatv.org.
To advance to the single-game state championship, teams would now have to win two games in a single day at the semi-state level as opposed to winning twice at the regional level.
“I honestly don’t have much of an opinion on the matter,” Garrett boys basketball coach Andrew Evertts said. “I am fine with the change and would have been fine had it stayed the same way.
“We are still talking about the same number of tournament games overall,” he said. “I just hope some day, we can get to the point where this rule impacts the boys program here.”
This season, Garrett’s girls basketball team reached the semi-state round, in a one-game format, knowing who its opponent would be and had time to prepare.
“Overall, I am not a big fan of it,” girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot said. “Preparation for two opponents in one day is difficult, and doing it for two high-quality opponents at the semi-state level is even more difficult.
“It can be difficult at the regional level, but you know you are getting two quality opponents at the semi-state level.
“I also see no point in the blind draw,” Lapadot said. “I think this would have been the perfect opportunity — if you were going to change anything about the draw — to seed the tournament based on the Sagarin rankings.
“All re-seeding does is make it harder to do any advance prep for the semi-state because you have no idea who you will be playing. I would be a huge fan of seeding as much of the tournament as possible.”
