Zion Preschool
selling rib meals
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool will be selling rib meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Miller's Market, 1350 S. Randolph St.
Meals consist of ribs — half or full slab, choice of chips and a bottle of water. A half-slab meal is $10. A full-slab meal is $18.
All proceeds will go towards the school's educational resource fund to purchase items for the classroom. Currently, Zion Lutheran Preschool serves more than 60 students from a 20-mile radius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.