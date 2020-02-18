Police make arrests
Allan O’Grady, 21, of the 3200 block of Lost Valley Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 2 by Garrett Police on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor (O’Grady reached age 21 on Feb 10.)
Jeremy Fette, 30, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Feb. 2 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with a probation violation.
Brayden Casebere, 19, of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Tyler Gonser, 28, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Jacob O’Connor, 23, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Brian Bangert, 38, of the 1800 block of Broadmoore Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Feb. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; three counts of possession or use of a legend drug/precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Snavley, 27, of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 5 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging her with theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Star Speicher, 20, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kurtis Conn, 33, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amber Dearduff, 32, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lindsay Smalley, 31, of the 900 block of 912 Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Feb. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Sassanella, 30, of the 200 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tiffani Prenatt, 35, of the 600 block of West Pleasant Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tammy Moehle, 48, of the 2300 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kolten Rodman, 22, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roger Storey, 44, of the 2200 block of West 6th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 7 by Garrett Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Roberts, 30, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with battery, a Class B misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tammy Dunn, 46, of the 2600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Raymond Hopkins, 41, of the 2600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 7 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Richard Kirby, 47, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Feb. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ashley O’Connor, 24, of the 7900 block of Imperial Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Feb. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.