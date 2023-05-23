GARRETT — American Legion Post 178 of Garrett is sponsoring a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 to honor all veterans at the legion post, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt will be guest speaker.
The auxiliary will serve a beef and noodle dinner with donations welcome.
The American Legion color guard will meet for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 in Garrett. The unit then offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. in Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7 north of S.R. 8.
The color guard also will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett, followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
The public is invited to attend each of these services.
