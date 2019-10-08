Tri Kappa holding annual nut sales
GARRETT — Tri Kappa Sorority in Garrett is holding its annual nut fundraiser for the holidays.
Orders are being taken for pecan halves, chocolate covered cashews and whole jumbo cashews for $10 per bag. Double-dipped chocolate peanuts and honey-roasted peanuts cost $8 per bag. All are 1-pound bags and can be frozen.
To place an order, contact any Tri Kappa member or call Amy at 226-0232.
Proceeds go back into the Garrett community through Garrett High School scholarships, Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School honor programs and science fair awards at Garrett Middle School, J.E Ober and St. Joseph Catholic School, among other programs.
Psi Otes taking orders for cheese balls
GARRETT — Psi Iota Xi Sorority is taking orders for their annual cheese ball fundraiser through Monday, Oct. 28.
Three flavors will be available including original (cheddar), beef and Hawaiian at $6 apiece. The cheese balls will be made by the membership on Saturday Nov. 23 and will be available for delivery beginning that day.
People can contact any member of the Alpha Rho Chapter to place an order or phone Stacey Sweet at 553-0597 or Jan Merrill at 925-5939.
Garden Club selling wreaths, swags
GARRETT — Members of the Garrett Garden Club will be selling Christmas evergreen wreaths and swags during the coming weeks.
The club’s goal is to donate a portion of the profits to local community organizations.
The wreaths and swags are a mix of fresh evergreens. Swags are 30 inches long and approximately 18 inches wide and cost $20. The wreaths are 26 inches across and are $25. Both are accented with choice of red, burgundy or silver bow.
Orders will be taken now through Sunday, Oct. 13 and will be delivered in time for Thanksgiving. Money needs to be collected at time of sale. Checks should be made payable to the Garrett Garden Club.
An order form is available at The Flower Pot, or items may be ordered from any garden club member. Call Anisa Waterhouse at 385-5069 for more information.
Methodist Women selling apple dumplings
GARRETT — Garrett United Methodist Women are taking orders for their annual Apple Dumpling sale.
Orders can be placed through any woman from the church or by phoning the church office at 357-3315 Tuesday through Friday from 8:30-11 a.m.
Cost remains at $4 each. Order deadline is Sunday, Oct. 20.
Pickup dates at the Cowen Street entrance for unbaked dumplings will be Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m., while baked dumplings can be pick up Saturday, Nov. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.