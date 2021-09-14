Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these upcoming events:
DJ Vick’s Karaoke will be at the Eagles from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
a’Roma Pizza food truck will be in the parking lot from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Mark Garr will provide live music indoors from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
These events are open to the public.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Rays of Summer will provide musical entertainment.
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will conduct a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
The Sons of the American Legion will host an early bird deck party will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these activities:
JAM co-ed volleyball league returns
GARRETT — The games in the co-ed volleyball league begin Monday, Oct. 4, between 6-8 p.m.
There will be several weeks of games followed by a tournament, with the winning team receiving a traveling trophy.
Each team should have 6-10 players, with at least half of those playing being women. The cost is $200 per team.
To register, call the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visit the Welcome Center. The registration deadline is Sept. 27.
Preschool open for fall enrollment
The Collaborative Preschool is open for fall enrollment. The classroom is located in the J.E. Ober Elementary annex and is a partnership between JAM Early Education and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School district.
To enroll, children must be at least 3 years old and independently using the restroom.
For more information, call the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visit myjamcenter.org/the-collaborative-preschool.
