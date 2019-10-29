GARRETT — A collaboration between the JAM Center and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools has resulted in a new preschool program.
Classes began Sept. 3 and will continue through May 21 with a goal to provide children with tools to last a lifetime, said teacher Beth Heimann.
The pilot program has seven students who meet three days a week, for three hours a day, offering and alternative to full-time preschool.
“We saw a need in the community where parents wanted to send children to a principled, centered early education place that gives the children some really cool educational experiences,” she added.
The program is the same offered through the JAM Center’s Early Education program that offers full-day individual needs for ages 3-5 years.
Children learn to clean-up after themselves, join small groups, focus on special interests, work puzzles and enjoy self-serve snacks. Independence, autonomy and self-reliance are key focuses of the curriculum in both locations, where learning is its own reward, Heimann said.
The new group is planning a trip to a farm and projects outside of the classroom.
“Our philosophy is that children have rights, too and need ways to express themselves,” she said.
Any child is eligible for the program when they turn 3 years old.
“I am in awe of the amazing things happening for children in The Collaborative Preschool,” said Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Superintendent Tonya Weaver. “The environment is one that supports each child as an individual and honors their development.”
“It has been exciting to see the children’s enthusiasm as their interests and learning come together in the classroom,” said JAM Director Cheryl Nicole. “We are thankful for this community partnership for children.”
Cost for the three-day program is $30 a week with a $30 registration fee. People can phone the JAM Center at 357-1917 for details. The school is held in the J.E. Ober school building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.