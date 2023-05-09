GARRETT — Garrett High School students were in the spotlight during its inaugural student Exhibition Night on April 25.
Some 100 students shared talents, interests and unique skill sets with presentations set up along the four main academic hallways on both levels of the high school. Topics include arts, culture, career training, entrepreneurship, science and math, literature and life skills.
Students in the Academy were required to participate, while many other students also joined in the exhibit where the community was invited to ask questions and share in the enthusiasm and excitement.
Kylie Kretler’s project, “Building a Race Car,” was parked outside door 27. She and her dad, Brandon DeLong have been building the car since mid-January, but she has been building race cars for about five years.
“It’s been something that I have been obsessed with ever since,” she said of her hobby.
Although Kretler, 16, doesn’t have her driver’s license, she enjoys traveling with her dad to race tracks in the tri-state area.
Senior Hannah Edsall, a budding writer, shared the complex, extensive process of writing a literary piece — a side many readers are completely unaware of. Each character has its own file of traits to stay on course.
“Gone with the Wind,” an iconic piece of American literature, is typically read by most students over a few months.
However, it took Margaret Mitchell over 10 years to write, Edsall said of her project.
“I haven’t even begun to write it yet,” she said of her story in the development stage.
She plans to study screen writing in college, but enjoys writing books, as well.
Mahlan Dircksen displayed a drone for his entrepreneurship exhibit, and described a small drone business he plans to launch that specializes in “cheap quality results.”
One fan favorite stop was “Pacific Islander Cuisine,” a cultural exhibit presented by Marlie Teregeyo with food favorites from the Island of Saipan, featuring Chamorro and Carolinian specialties.
“Our food is a fusion between native and colonized cuisines,” Tereyego said of her native country. “Fusion cuisine, or no fusion cuisine, borrowed or not borrowed, we are our own people.”
Ali Ohlemacher suffered hearing loss as a child, but has overcome communication difficulties through sign language. Her presentation encourages more people to learn American Sign Language.
“They might be able to change someone’s life — like mine,” she said.
Organizers welcomed feedback on the program for future events.
