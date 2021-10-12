Today, Oct. 12
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at West Noble, NECC tournament.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Churubusco, NECC tournament.
Thursday, Oct. 14
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Central Noble.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at Prairie Heights, NECC tournament.
Friday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Central Noble.
Saturday, Oct. 16
10 a.m. — Reserve football with Central Noble, here.
10:30 a.m. — Cross country regional at West Noble.
Friday, Oct. 22
7 p.m. — Class 3A football sectional, first round.
Saturday, Oct. 23
10:30 a.m. — Cross country semi-state at Huntington University.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon — Cross country state finals at Terre Haute North High School.
Friday, Oct. 29
7 p.m. — Class 3A football sectional, second round.
Thursday, Nov. 4
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Woodlan, here.
Saturday, Nov. 6
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Bellmont.
