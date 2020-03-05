AUBURN — Dr. Bryan Parrott, O.D, has joined Vision Source: Innovative Eye Care, serving patients in Auburn, Garrett and LaGrange.
An Auburn native, Parrott graduated from The Interamerican University of
Puerto Rico School of Optometry in 2019, where he completed a bilingual
doctorate program serving English- and Spanish-speaking patients.
He completed an internship at the Michiana Eye Center in northern Indiana and at the Eye Institute of West Florida, specializing in post-surgical care and
specialty contact lenses for irregular corneas. He has worked extensively
with scleral (specialty) lenses and is currently working on a fellowship
through the Scleral Lens Education Society.
A graduate of DeKalb High School, Parrott attended Indiana University in
Bloomington, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition
science and kinesiology. While at IU, he was a member of the cheerleading
squad.
In his free time, he enjoys traveling, water and snow skiing, listening to
podcasts and exercising at the YMCA.
He said is pleased to be back in his hometown and looks forward to getting involved in community organizations and promoting eye health.
Vision Source: Innovative Eye Care is based at 1212 N. Main St. in Auburn, with offices also in Garrett and LaGrange.
